Edwin Vernon SpadyPrunedale - Edwin Vernon Spady passed away July 10, 2020 peacefully at his home. He was a long time resident of Monterey County and was a Veteran of the US Navy. He loved to BBQ and to go fishing and off roading.Edwin is survived by his sister, Sheila Spady, two sons, Terry Spady, and Brian Spady and daughter-in-law Frances Spady, two granddaughters, 4 great grandchildren and 2 nieces. He will be greatly missed.