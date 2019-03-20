Services
Struve and Laporte Funeral Chapel
41 West San Luis
Salinas, CA 93901
(831) 424-0311
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Struve and Laporte Funeral Chapel
41 West San Luis
Salinas, CA 93901
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Lutheran Church of Our Savior
1230 Luther Way
Salinas, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Effie Sesak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Effie Eileen (Reed) Sesak

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Effie Eileen (Reed) Sesak Obituary
Effie Eileen (Reed) Sesak

Salinas - Mrs. E. Eileen (Reed) Sesak of Salinas, CA passed away peacefully at home Friday, March 15, 2019.

She was surrounded by loving family members.

Eileen was the last surviving member of the Reed Family of Faulkton, South Dakota. She was 97 years old at her passing. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hurl J. and Effie Reed, as well as five brothers, and six sisters.

She is survived by her three children, Susan Boughner (Arnold Abrams) of Orlando, Florida, Patricia Sesak (Dennis Crabb), Salinas, CA, and Jeffrey (Janet) Sesak of Pollock Pines, CA, as well as six grandchildren, Randall (Anette) Boughner, Ryan (Jackie) Boughner, Zachary Turner, Eileen Turner, Nelson Sesak, Ethan (Cammy) Sesak, five great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews

Mrs. Eileen Sesak came to California in 1941, married Edson Sesak in San Mateo, CA. Later they moved to the Felton area, where they bought a ranch, began their family and were self-employed. In 1965 they moved to the Salinas area, and they purchased the Salinas Livestock Auction Yard. They ran the auction yard from 1965 thru 1979-80. Then later Eileen owned and operated the Old Corral Flea Market on Highway 156 in Prunedale until retirement.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 20, 2019 from 5:00p.m.-7:00p.m. at Struve and Laporte Chapel, 41 W. San Luis Street, Salinas, CA. 93901

Celebration of Life Service will be held 11:00a.m. Thursday, March 21, 2019 at the Lutheran Church of Our Savior, 1230 Luther Way, Salinas, CA. 93906. Immediately following the service will be a reception at the church.

In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to Hospice, or the Lutheran Church of Our Savior.

We were blessed to have this wonderful lady in our lives - Family & Friends

Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.

Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com
Published in The Salinas Californian on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Struve and Laporte Funeral Chapel
Download Now