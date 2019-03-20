|
Effie Eileen (Reed) Sesak
Salinas - Mrs. E. Eileen (Reed) Sesak of Salinas, CA passed away peacefully at home Friday, March 15, 2019.
She was surrounded by loving family members.
Eileen was the last surviving member of the Reed Family of Faulkton, South Dakota. She was 97 years old at her passing. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hurl J. and Effie Reed, as well as five brothers, and six sisters.
She is survived by her three children, Susan Boughner (Arnold Abrams) of Orlando, Florida, Patricia Sesak (Dennis Crabb), Salinas, CA, and Jeffrey (Janet) Sesak of Pollock Pines, CA, as well as six grandchildren, Randall (Anette) Boughner, Ryan (Jackie) Boughner, Zachary Turner, Eileen Turner, Nelson Sesak, Ethan (Cammy) Sesak, five great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews
Mrs. Eileen Sesak came to California in 1941, married Edson Sesak in San Mateo, CA. Later they moved to the Felton area, where they bought a ranch, began their family and were self-employed. In 1965 they moved to the Salinas area, and they purchased the Salinas Livestock Auction Yard. They ran the auction yard from 1965 thru 1979-80. Then later Eileen owned and operated the Old Corral Flea Market on Highway 156 in Prunedale until retirement.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 20, 2019 from 5:00p.m.-7:00p.m. at Struve and Laporte Chapel, 41 W. San Luis Street, Salinas, CA. 93901
Celebration of Life Service will be held 11:00a.m. Thursday, March 21, 2019 at the Lutheran Church of Our Savior, 1230 Luther Way, Salinas, CA. 93906. Immediately following the service will be a reception at the church.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to Hospice, or the Lutheran Church of Our Savior.
We were blessed to have this wonderful lady in our lives - Family & Friends
Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.
Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com
Published in The Salinas Californian on Mar. 20, 2019