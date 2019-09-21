|
Eileen Karch
Salinas - Eileen Karch, 100, passed away peacefully at home September 10, 2019. She was an incredible mom and friend and will be sorely missed. She loved to read, do crafting and work in her garden.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer Karch, son Jack Karch, brothers, Richard Sanford and Ronald Sanford.
Eileen is survived by her daughter, Pauline (Robert) Gortz and brother, John Sanford.
We wish to thank friend and caregiver Janet Green, her doctors Deborah Meyers and Richard Gerber, and Hospice for their care and loving concern.
A private ceremony has been held.
Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.
Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com
Published in The Salinas Californian on Sept. 21, 2019