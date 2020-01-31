|
Elias Evangelista
Salinas - Elias Evangelista passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 11:00 AM due to natural causes in Salinas, CA. He was 98 ½ years old. He was born on July 20, 1921. Elias was a man of discipline. He joined the U.S. Army in 1946 post World War II where he worked as an x-ray technician. He married Remedios Osma in the Philippines on December 25, 1949. He requested a transfer to Fort Ord, CA where he established his family and resided in Salinas, CA for 52 years. He worked hard to give his family a great life. He retired in 1995 and travelled abroad to see the world with his wife.
He was preceded by his daughter, Elizabeth.
He is survived by his wife, Remedios; his seven sons Leo, Romie, Rico, Cesar, Eddie, Raul, and Noel; his daughter, Cynthia; and a multitude of grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Celebration of the Funeral Mass was held at Madonna Del Sasso Church, on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 1:00 PM.
Burial was held at the Queen of Heaven Cemetery, 18200 Damian Way, Prunedale
Published in The Salinas Californian from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020