Services
Healey Mortuary and Crematory
405 North Sanborn Road
Salinas, CA 93905
(831) 424-1848
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
1:00 PM
Madonna Del Sasso Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Elias Evangelista
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elias Evangelista


1921 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elias Evangelista Obituary
Elias Evangelista

Salinas - Elias Evangelista passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 11:00 AM due to natural causes in Salinas, CA. He was 98 ½ years old. He was born on July 20, 1921. Elias was a man of discipline. He joined the U.S. Army in 1946 post World War II where he worked as an x-ray technician. He married Remedios Osma in the Philippines on December 25, 1949. He requested a transfer to Fort Ord, CA where he established his family and resided in Salinas, CA for 52 years. He worked hard to give his family a great life. He retired in 1995 and travelled abroad to see the world with his wife.

He was preceded by his daughter, Elizabeth.

He is survived by his wife, Remedios; his seven sons Leo, Romie, Rico, Cesar, Eddie, Raul, and Noel; his daughter, Cynthia; and a multitude of grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Celebration of the Funeral Mass was held at Madonna Del Sasso Church, on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 1:00 PM.

Burial was held at the Queen of Heaven Cemetery, 18200 Damian Way, Prunedale

Online condolences can be made by visiting, www.healeymortuary.com
Published in The Salinas Californian from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elias's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Healey Mortuary and Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -