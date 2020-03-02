|
|
Elida Quintero
Soledad - Elida Quintero, 82 of Soledad, California passed away on February 27, 2020 peacefully in her home surrounded by her family.
Elida is survived by her loving husband Rafael Quintero of 56 years, her children Gilbert Quintero, Lisa Medina (Jacinto), Suzette Chacon (Ruben), Lupe Munguia (Lionel), Cynthia Quintero (Eddie), Jacqueline Rivera (Manuel), grandchildren Gilbert Quintero Jr., Aaron Chacon, Felicia Quintero, Sabrina Munguia, Ricky Munguia, Christina Chacon, Jacinto "Alex" Medina Jr., Leonardo Medina, Junior Munguia, Mareli Medina, Desmond Rivera, Tomas Castillo, Cierra Rivera, Lucas Castillo, and great grandson Julian Quintero II.
Elida was preceded in death by her grandson Julian Quintero, parents Merced and Rufina Tomelloso, brothers Juan and Merced "Jr." Tomelloso, sisters Maria Castellano and Aurora "Gloria" Juarez.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 3-7:00 p.m. Alta Vista Mortuary. Rosary will begin at 7:00 p.m.
Funeral Mass will be on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Our Lady of Refuge in Castroville, 11:00 a.m.
Burial will follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, 18200 Damian Way, Salinas, CA 93907
Online condolences: www.altavistamortuary.com
Published in The Salinas Californian from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020