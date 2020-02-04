|
|
Elida Y. Torres
Salinas - Elida Yanez Torres passed away on February 2, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born on June 21, 1930 in Rancho La Palma, Tamaulipas, Mexico to Ramon and Josefa Yanez. Elida has lived in Salinas since the 70's. She was a wonderful cook and made homemade tortillas every day. She loved family gatherings and babysitting her grandchildren. Elida was always the first one to dance and enjoyed trips to the casino. She also enjoyed knitting and sewing. She will be dearly missed.
Elida was preceded in death by her husband, Sixto Torres; son, Romeo; and grandson, Jorge. She is survived by her children, Sixto Torres Jr (Imelda), Enrique Torres (Josefina), Celina Padilla (Ariel), Moises Torres (Isabel), Elida Valenzuela (Ramon), Mario Torres, Jaime Torres (Cecilia); and 21 grandchildren and 35 great grandchildren.
A visitation will be Thurs., Feb. 6th from 1pm-9pm with a Rosary service at 7pm at Healey Mortuary Chapel. A Funeral Mass will be Fri. Feb. 7th at 10am at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Salinas. Visit www.healeymortuary.com to share online condolences.
Published in The Salinas Californian from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020