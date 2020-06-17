Eliseo S. Agustin
Soledad - With a very heavy heart on Friday June 12, 2020 Eliseo Agustin A.K.A. Bibi, 53, passed away surrounded by his loved ones. He was born in Salinas, California to Jose Agustin and Maria "Piedad" Inda. He was raised in the Chicano Movement and was proud to have participated alongside his parents in the marches with Cesar Chavez.
He was an avid car show lover and competitor and former Nu Trend car club member and Vice President. He took pride in his truck design and won many trophies and awards and even had his truck featured on Truckin Magazine and local newspapers. Loved sports and played high school football and track and field at Alisal High School as well as played on an adult softball team. He was a retired Correctional Officer at Salinas Valley State Prison. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was a very generous man and would give you the shirt off his back and his last penny if you needed it. His heart of gold gave him the Midas touch and everything he touched turned to gold.
He is survived by his wife Gracie, his four sons Jose, Dominic, Daniel, and David, his only daughter Sarah as well as his three grandchildren Mason, Amelia, and Thomas.
Visitation will be held 4:00p.m. to 7:00p.m. Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Struve and Laporte Chapel, 41 W. San Luis Drive, Salinas, CA. 93901.
Rosary will be 7:00p.m. Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Struve and Laporte Chapel.
Funeral Mass will be 10:00a.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Madonna Del Sasso Church, 320 E. Laurel Drive, Salinas, CA. 93906.
Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.
Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com
Published in The Salinas Californian from Jun. 17 to Jun. 20, 2020.