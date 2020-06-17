Eliseo S. Agustin
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Eliseo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eliseo S. Agustin

Soledad - With a very heavy heart on Friday June 12, 2020 Eliseo Agustin A.K.A. Bibi, 53, passed away surrounded by his loved ones. He was born in Salinas, California to Jose Agustin and Maria "Piedad" Inda. He was raised in the Chicano Movement and was proud to have participated alongside his parents in the marches with Cesar Chavez.

He was an avid car show lover and competitor and former Nu Trend car club member and Vice President. He took pride in his truck design and won many trophies and awards and even had his truck featured on Truckin Magazine and local newspapers. Loved sports and played high school football and track and field at Alisal High School as well as played on an adult softball team. He was a retired Correctional Officer at Salinas Valley State Prison. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was a very generous man and would give you the shirt off his back and his last penny if you needed it. His heart of gold gave him the Midas touch and everything he touched turned to gold.

He is survived by his wife Gracie, his four sons Jose, Dominic, Daniel, and David, his only daughter Sarah as well as his three grandchildren Mason, Amelia, and Thomas.

Visitation will be held 4:00p.m. to 7:00p.m. Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Struve and Laporte Chapel, 41 W. San Luis Drive, Salinas, CA. 93901.

Rosary will be 7:00p.m. Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Struve and Laporte Chapel.

Funeral Mass will be 10:00a.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Madonna Del Sasso Church, 320 E. Laurel Drive, Salinas, CA. 93906.

Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.

Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salinas Californian from Jun. 17 to Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Struve and Laporte
41 West San Luis
Salinas, CA 93901
(831) 424-0311
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved