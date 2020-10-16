1/1
Elizabeth Ann (Betty) Kumre
Elizabeth (Betty) Ann Kumre

7/4/1949 - 10/3/2020

Betty of Medford, Oregon passed away at the age of 71.

Betty was born in Turlock, CA but was raised in Pacific Grove, CA. She graduated from Pacific Grove High School in '1967' and moved to Oregon in 2005.

She is survived by her daughter Gidget Rose of Royal Oaks, CA, son Christopher Kumre of Salem, OR many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Betty was preceded in death by her parents Reginald and Delores Rose, her brothers Reginald Jr., Tony, Manual and sister Diana.

Betty loved her family, playing Bingo and working. She will be missed by many. A Special Thanks to her extended family at TJMaxx of Medford whom she cherished.




Published in The Salinas Californian from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.
