Elsa Denia
Elsa Denia

Salinas - On September 22, 2020, Elsa Denia peacefully passed away in her sleep after a long battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her family in her home. She was 72.

Elsa was born in the Philippines and started her life in the US at Portland, OR in the early 1980's. She then came to Salinas, CA soon after and has resided in King City, Soledad and back to Salinas. She had long careers at LD Enterprises, Farm Labor Management, IDT and Gateway Center.

In all of Elsa's roles in life, she always treated others with kindness. She believed in helping people and being good to everyone. This is evident by her lifelong friends and the many people who have expressed their gratitude for her kindness towards them from her early years throughout her later years.

Elsa was a loving and caring mother to her six children who always did what is best for them. She loved tending to her flowers especially her orchids. She enjoyed cooking, spending time with her grandson and chatting with friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Henisio Denia, and her daughter, Pearlyne. She is survived by her sons, daughters and grandson - Cherry, Vladimir, Steve, Lalaine, Mona Liza and Darryn.

Visitation will be from 9am to 4pm on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Struve and Laporte Funeral Chapel, 41 W San Luis Street Salinas, CA 93901.

Funeral Mass will be held Monday, October 5, 2020, 10:00am at Madonna del Sasso Church, 320 E. Laurel Dr., Salinas, CA 93906.

For more information please visit www.struveandlaporte.com






Published in The Salinas Californian from Sep. 25 to Sep. 26, 2020.
