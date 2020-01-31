|
Elsie M. Kaupp
Soledad - Elsie M. Kaupp, 100 of Soledad passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020. She was born May 16, 1919 in Courtland, California.
Life on the delta, being ferried with her brothers and sisters by their father across the river to go to school.
Summers in Kyburz with her cousin.
Attending the Pair Fair in Courtland annually.
Met and married Floyd Kaupp.
Married and family life on the Monterey Peninsula Del Rey Oaks community.
Moved to the Peninsula when her husband Floyd got a job with Pacific Telephone where they settled in Del Rey Oaks.
She enjoyed her time involved with her children's activities and the community. She fondly remembers her friendship with Grace Hattori as they sewed costumes for their daughter's ballet programs.
She was an excellent seamstress and enjoyed quilting, gardening and reading.
She cherished her longtime friendship with Mrs. Logue and her visits to see her when Mrs. Logue moved to Montana.
After her husband's passing, moved to the ranch in Soledad in 1977 where she was involved with grandchildren's activities and serving at Our Lady of Solitude Catholic Church with her friend Lola.
Travels with her sister Nora and daughter Kathryn to the East Coast and Canada were some of the highlights of her long life. She enjoyed numerous trips to the delta to visit her childhood home and the company of her nephew and nieces.
Preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Kaupp and Daughter-in-law, Betty Kaupp.
She is survived by her sons, John (Connie) Kaupp of Idaho, David (Becky) Kaupp of Soledad, and daughter, Kathryn (Robert) Sweet of Atascadero.
Grandchildren: Natalie Martin of Oregon, Shannon (Jon) Wager of Windsor, CA, Garlin (Christina) Kaupp, of Soledad, Rebecca Kaupp, of Spreckels, John (Tricia) Kaupp of Spreckels, Amanda Kaupp of Soledad and Benjamin Sweet of Salinas. She is also survived by numerous great-grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter.
Thank you to the skilled and excellent staff of Eden Valley Care Center in Soledad for the loving care of Elsie in the last few years. Donations in memory of Elsie may be made to Eden Valley Care Center, 612 Main St. Soledad, CA 93960.
In memory of her life and as a tribute: extend a kindness to someone today. Help someone in need, share or provide a meal, bless someone with a gesture of love and compassion. As Elsie would say "well that's it; thanks a million".
At her request a private Graveside Service will be held by her family in Monterey.
Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.
Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com
Published in The Salinas Californian from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020