Elvira ZavalaGonzales - Elvira Zavala, long time resident of Gonzales, CA passed away Saturday July 18th surrounded by family. She is survived by her children Isidro Zavala (Aurelia), Rafael Zavala, Amelia De Anda (Jesus), Emilio Zavala (Eva), Trini Zavala (Rosa), & Hector Zavala (Bernadette), 15 grandchildren, & numerous great-grandchildren.She is preceded in death by her husband Salvador Zavala & her daughter-in-law, Maria.Visitation will be Thursday July 23rd 3-7pm, rosary to follow at 7pm at Healey Mortuary Chapel. Funeral mass will be at St Theodore's Church in Gonzales, 11am. Burial to follow at Gonzales District Cemetery.