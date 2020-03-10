|
|
Elwood H. Pepple
Elwood H. Pepple 94, passed away 2/23/2020 in Salinas, California.
He was born in Columbus, Ohio to Calvin and Margaret Pepple.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Calvin and Margaret, brothers Carlton L. Pepple, Daniel Pepple, Calvin (Bud) Pepple Jr., sister Vivian Campbell, his son John W. Pepple and granddaughter Allison Long.
He moved to California after serving in the US Navy during WWII and worked in the produce industry until his retirement.
He enjoyed fishing with his son John, a fishing guide, on the Smith River in Northern California and was an avid golfer.
When asked how he wanted to be remembered, he said that he was a pilot, a golfer and loved his dogs.
He is survived by his wife Phyllis, daughter Susan Baillie (Bill), son David (Jeanne), 6 grand children, 16 great grandchildren, 4 great great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Service will be held at 11:00AM March 26, 2020 at the California Central Coast Veterans Cemetery 2900 Parker Flats Road, Seaside, CA.
He asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the First Tee of Monterey County.
Published in The Salinas Californian from Mar. 10 to Mar. 21, 2020