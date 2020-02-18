|
|
Emile L. Glenny
Salinas - On February 15, 2020, Emile L. Glenny, loving husband, father, and Papa passed way at the age of 77. Emile was born in New Orleans, LA on Oct. 24, 1942 to Emile L. Glenny and Audrey Brown.
Emile grew up in Los Angeles, CA. Upon graduating high school, Emile enlisted in the Navy where he served on the USS Intrepid. He then pursued a career in Radiology Technology, working at UCLA, Watsonville Community Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital, St. Louise Hospital until retiring from Natividad Medical Center in Salinas, CA.
Emile, a talented artist also enjoyed riding his Harley cross country, his wife's pies, golf, Raiders football, cooking gumbo or smothered pork chops for family & friends. He lived his faith serving as a Eucharistic minister in his parish.
Emile loved to take road trips with his wife Patty, with whom he exchanged vows in June 25, 2016. She is left to cherish his memory along with his daughter Lisa, son David, granddaughter Dahnae, former wife Sandra, stepdaughter Candice Henry and her husband Isaac, along with his many wonderful and caring friends and loving family members who accompanied him on his journey.
Our family expresses their deep gratitude to the staff of the VNA for their expert care during this difficult time.
Visitation will be held 3:00p.m. to 7:00p.m. Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Struve and Laporte Chapel, 41 W. San Luis Street, Salinas, Ca. 93901.
Rosary will be 7:00p.m. Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Struve and Laporte Chapel.
Funeral Mass will be 10:00a.m. Friday, February 21, 2020 at Our Lady of Solitude Church, 235 Main Street, Soledad, CA. 93960.
Burial to follow at Soledad District Cemetery, 1711 Metz Road, Soledad, CA. 93960. With Military Honors.
Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.
Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com
Published in The Salinas Californian from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020