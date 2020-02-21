|
Emilie A. McDonald
King City - Emilie A. McDonald, 101, of Salinas passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020.
She was born June 1, 1918 in King City, CA.
Visitation will be held 4:00p.m, to 7:00p.m. Friday, February 28, 2020 at Struve and Laporte Chapel, 41 W. San Luis Street, Salinas, CA. 93901.
Rosary will be 7:00p.m. Friday, February 28, 2020 at Struve and Laporte Chapel.
Funeral Mass will be 10:00a.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Sacred Heart Church, 22 Stone Street, Salinas, CA. 93901.
Burial to follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, 18200 Damian Way, Salinas, CA. 93907.
Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.
Published in The Salinas Californian from Feb. 21 to Feb. 26, 2020