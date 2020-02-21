Services
Struve and Laporte Funeral Chapel
41 West San Luis
Salinas, CA 93901
(831) 424-0311
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Struve and Laporte Funeral Chapel
41 West San Luis
Salinas, CA 93901
View Map
Rosary
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
7:00 PM
Struve and Laporte Funeral Chapel
41 West San Luis
Salinas, CA 93901
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
22 Stone Street
Salinas, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Emilie McDonald
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emilie A. McDonald


1918 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Emilie A. McDonald Obituary
Emilie A. McDonald

King City - Emilie A. McDonald, 101, of Salinas passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020.

She was born June 1, 1918 in King City, CA.

Visitation will be held 4:00p.m, to 7:00p.m. Friday, February 28, 2020 at Struve and Laporte Chapel, 41 W. San Luis Street, Salinas, CA. 93901.

Rosary will be 7:00p.m. Friday, February 28, 2020 at Struve and Laporte Chapel.

Funeral Mass will be 10:00a.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Sacred Heart Church, 22 Stone Street, Salinas, CA. 93901.

Burial to follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, 18200 Damian Way, Salinas, CA. 93907.

Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.

Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com
Published in The Salinas Californian from Feb. 21 to Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Emilie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Struve and Laporte Funeral Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -