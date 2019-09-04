|
Emilio Joseph Ratto
Salinas - Emilio Joseph Ratto passed away peacefully in his sleep at the age of 95 with his children by his side on August 29, 2019 after a history of congestive heart failure.
He is survived by his three children, Robert Ratto, Rosemarie Ratto (Dave Schwartz), Michael Ratto (Elena Ratto), and his four grandchildren, Julia, Jonathan, Sophia, and Lily.
He was preceded in passing by his wife, Giuliana, parents, John and Rose Ratto, and his sister, Angelina Petri.
Better known as Joe, he was born in San Francisco in 1924. He is one of America's greatest generation serving in the Army during War World II in Europe.
After the war, he worked in numerous occupations before moving to Salinas in the 1950s to become a partner of Salinas Disposal Service until his retirement in the 1990s.
He was married to Giuliana from 1959 until her passing in 2007.
After retirement, he continued working, along with Giuliana, in their property rental business. He could be frequently spotted driving around Salinas in his turquoises Ford pick-up.
He was a member of the Sons of Italy and the Knights of Columbus.
He was a people person, had a great zest for life, and was always ready for a good laugh. He will be missed.
Visitation will be held 3:00p.m. to 6:00p.m. Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Struve and Laporte Chapel, 41 W. San Luis Street, Salinas, CA. 93901.
Funeral Mass will be 1:30p.m. Monday, September 9, 2019 at Sacred Heart Church, 22 Stone Street, Salinas, CA. 93901.
Entombment will follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, 18200 Damian Way, Salinas, CA. 93907.
Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.
Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com
Published in The Salinas Californian on Sept. 4, 2019