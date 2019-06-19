|
Emma Holguin Aguillon
Gilroy - Emma Holguin Aguillon, passed away surrounded by her loving family on June 13 in Gilroy, CA
She was born in Santa Barbara, Chihuahua, Mexico to Juan Holguin and Ignacia Morales on February 9, 1932. She married Francisco.
Rocha Aguillon on February 24, 1952 in Cuidad Juarez, Chihuahua, Mexico.
Emma lived in Castroville, CA for many years and was a homemaker with a passion in floristry. She was a very active in her community and was a member of Our Lady of Refuge Catholic Church, San Pablo De Colores, North County Civil Leaque, Guadalupana Society, the Artichoke Festival Committee, and Los Vinadores.
Emma is preceded in death by parents Juan Holguin and Ignacia Morales, brother Rafael Holguin, sister Susana Franco, and her two children and great granddaughter.
Emma is survived by her husband of 67 years, Francisco Rocha Aguillon of Castroville, her three sisters, Elsa Jaime (Richard) of Roseville, CA, Imelda Gomez and Evangelina Gomez both of El Paso, TX, and her children Juan (Sarah) Aguillon of Castroville, CA, Roy (Bertha) Aguillon of Uhland, TX, Rosie Jimenez of Gilroy, CA, Rafael (Leticia) of Tolleson, AZ, Lupe (Jose) Tamayo of Salinas, CA, Irma (Timothy) Swain of Ionia, MI, and Henry (Alyssa) Aguillon of Fort Worth, TX, 22 Grandchildren and her 23 great-grandchildren.
Visitation and Rosary will be held on Thursday, June 20th at Bayside Community Mortuary in Seaside, CA from 4-8 p.m.
Mass service will be held on Friday, June 21st at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Refuge Catholic Church in Castroville, CA. Funeral to follow at the Moss Landing Cemetary.
Published in The Salinas Californian on June 19, 2019