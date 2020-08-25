Erica Michele Anderson
Marina - Erica Michele Anderson, 38, of Salinas, CA passed away peacefully on Friday, August 21st, 2020. She was born August 5th, 1982 in Carmel, CA to the parents of David and Donna Anderson. She was a graduate of Norte Dame High School in 2000 and completed a License Vocational Nursing Program in 2016.
Erica was a compassionate person and had the biggest heart. She had the most beautiful smile that could light up a room. Most of all she loved her son, he was her world. Erica wanted nothing more than for him to have a wonderful life.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Donna Anderson; grandparents Leo and Mildred Anderson, and Stan and Florence Clayton.
Erica is survived by her loving son, Tanner Tiffany; father David Anderson; brother, Blake Anderson, significant other Bradley Tiffany; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her; we love you Erica!
Visitation will be at Struve and Laporte, 41 W. San Luis St. Salinas, CA 93901 Thursday, August 27th, 2020 from 3:00p.m.- 7:00 p.m.
Graveside service will begin at 11:00 am on Friday, August 28th, 2020 at the Queen of Heaven Cemetery, 18200 Damian Way, Salinas, CA. 93907.
Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.
Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com