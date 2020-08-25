1/1
Erica Michele Anderson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Erica's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Erica Michele Anderson

Marina - Erica Michele Anderson, 38, of Salinas, CA passed away peacefully on Friday, August 21st, 2020. She was born August 5th, 1982 in Carmel, CA to the parents of David and Donna Anderson. She was a graduate of Norte Dame High School in 2000 and completed a License Vocational Nursing Program in 2016.

Erica was a compassionate person and had the biggest heart. She had the most beautiful smile that could light up a room. Most of all she loved her son, he was her world. Erica wanted nothing more than for him to have a wonderful life.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Donna Anderson; grandparents Leo and Mildred Anderson, and Stan and Florence Clayton.

Erica is survived by her loving son, Tanner Tiffany; father David Anderson; brother, Blake Anderson, significant other Bradley Tiffany; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her; we love you Erica!

Visitation will be at Struve and Laporte, 41 W. San Luis St. Salinas, CA 93901 Thursday, August 27th, 2020 from 3:00p.m.- 7:00 p.m.

Graveside service will begin at 11:00 am on Friday, August 28th, 2020 at the Queen of Heaven Cemetery, 18200 Damian Way, Salinas, CA. 93907.

Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.

Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salinas Californian from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Struve and Laporte
41 West San Luis
Salinas, CA 93901
(831) 424-0311
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Struve and Laporte Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved