On April 24th, 2020, Erminio Charles Bernasconi passed away at the age of 88. He was preceded in death by his father Angelo, mother, Louisa, and sister Alma Souza. He is survived by his sister, Carole Felice, brother Angelo Bernasconi, and several nieces and nephews.

Erminio was a Korean War veteran. He was laid to rest at the Fort Ord Cemetary on May 19, 2020. In lieu of flowers, contributions should be made to the Monterey County ASPCA.
Published in The Salinas Californian from May 22 to May 27, 2020
