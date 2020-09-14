1/1
Ernest Martin "Ernie" Braga
Ernest "Ernie" Martin Braga

Soledad - Ernest "Ernie" Martin Braga Passed away August 16th, 2020 in Salinas California. Ernie was preceded in death by his wife Audrey Braga who passed away in 2011. Ernest was proceeded in death by his brother Norman Braga. Survivors include his brother Stanley Braga his two children Michael and Shelley, grandchildren, Amber, Adam, Benjamin and Tabitha… Great grandchildren, Holand, Jayden, Sariah, and Irelynne.

Ernest "Ernie" Martin Braga's cremains will be placed at The California Central Coast Veteran's Cemetery during a private service. A public Celebration of Life TBD.

Ernie attended Highschool in Gonzales California and graduated from The Bellarmine College Preparatory in San Jose CA, class of 1946.

Ernie was an active member of The Salinas Elks Lodge #614 and The American Legion Hall Post 31.

June 18th, 1950 Ernest married his loving wife Audrey Dale Braga and worked on the family farm in Soledad CA as a farmer. In 1955 Ernie began his service with the U.S. Army, receiving an honorable discharge 2 years later. Returning home, Ernie continued working with his family ranch, Formally S: Braga and Sons until he retired. Ernie's hobbies were skiing, auto auctions, bowling and spending time with his children and grandchildren.








Published in The Salinas Californian from Sep. 14 to Sep. 19, 2020.
