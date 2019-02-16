|
|
Ernestina Contreras Garcia
Soledad - Ernestina Contreras Garcia "Tina", age 54, Soledad, CA passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, February 13th, 2018.
She was born in Salinas, CA to Gerarda "Lala" Contreras and Rafael Garcia. She was the youngest of 14 siblings. Tina Graduated from Gonzales High School, Soledad, CA in 1990. She worked for the Monterey County Social Service Department and the California Children's Services from 1991 to 2001.
Tina devoted her life to her Children, Family, Friends, and "Opie" her beloved pet companion. She enjoyed volunteering at Eden Valley Care Center. She persevered through a life of pain and suffering, but Tina's health complications never prevented her from doing the things she loved most. She loved traveling, visiting casinos, making puzzles, arts and crafts, karaoke, dancing, and playing WII with all her wonderful grand nieces and nephews. Tina had a great sense of humor and a caring heart. She loved everyone around her and was a best friend to many who would confine in her. Tina was the life of the party who always brought a smile to your face.
She is survived by Children: Andrea Garcia, Miguel Zavala, Guadalupe Zavala Jr. Siblings: Jenny Sandoval, Ruben Ferrell, Anthony Ferrell, Marilou Dooley, Irene Piseno, Carmen Garcia, Vivian Villa, Jaime Garcia, Bernice Garcia, Christina Garcia, Benjamin Garcia, Sofia Garcia, Raquel Garcia.
Visitation will be held Monday, February 18, 2019 from 5 pm to 6: 30 pm at Our Lady of Solitude Catholic Church, followed with rosary at 6:30 pm and funeral Mass at 7 pm. Cremation will take place after services and burial will follow at the Soledad Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Woodyard Funeral Home, 395 East St, Soledad (831) 678-9100.
Published in The Salinas Californian on Feb. 16, 2019