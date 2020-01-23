Services
Healey Mortuary and Crematory
405 North Sanborn Road
Salinas, CA 93905
(831) 424-1848
Ernestine Luker Obituary
Salinas, CA - Ernestine Luker, Adored Mother and Grandmother, 88 of Salinas CA, passed peacefully on January 21, 2020

"Ernie" was born November 19, 1931 in Oklahoma. She moved to Salinas in 1942 and has resided here since. Ernie met and married the love of her life Curtis ("Red") who passed in 2011. They were married 63 years. The family is consoled knowing that they are now finally together again.

Ernie is survived by 3 daughters who loved her fiercely - Deborah Hill, Rita Brown, and Sharon Long. Ernie also has 5 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Her face lit up when her loved ones walked into a room. We will miss your smile Mom/Mamaw!

Visitation will be held Friday, January 24, 2020 from 1 - 9 PM at the Healey Mortuary, 405 N. Sanborn Rd., Salinas

Services will be held Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 10:00 AM with a graveside service to follow at noon at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, 18200 Damian Way, Prunedale.

Online condolences can be made to www.healeymortuary.com
Published in The Salinas Californian from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020
