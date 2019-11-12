|
Esteban Flores Macias
Salinas - Brother Esteban Flores Macias Passed away peacefully on November 8th 2019 at 2:35 AM. He was 98 years old with a birthday coming up on Nov 28, 2019. He was a retired Auto Body Collision Technician. In his long duration as an Auto Body Collision Technician, he held prominent jobs with local dealerships in Monterey County: Stietiz Buick and Pontiac, Salinas Valley Ford, Buds Cadillac and Pontiac were some of his employers.
He was born on November 28, 1920 in Guaymas, Sonora Mexico; he was preceded in death by his parents Mr. Rosendo Macias and Ignacia Flores and his three siblings Lucio, Elvira, and Alvaro. Around 1940 or 1941 at the age of 19, without any supervision or guidance he migrated into the United States by himself. In the early forties there were two war fronts simultaneously taking place in the world: the European War and the Pacific War in World War II. Esteban Macias without speaking any English volunteered and enlisted into the Unites States Army on May 17, 1943.
He received his basic training in Utah, and went on to receive his specialized training at the Army Parachute School in Fort Benning GA. for 4 weeks. He then was attached to the 11TH Airborne and assigned to the Campaign Liberation of the Philippines Islands. In February 27, 1946 Esteban Macias received an Honorable Discharge, with decorations and citations.
In 1950 he married Connie Lopez whom he preceded him in death on July 4th 2016. He is survived by 5 children. Maggie Watts, Martha Abbott, Aaron Macias, Steve Macias, and Frank Macias, 22 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
Funeral Service will be held 10:00am on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Apostolic Community Life Center, 180 Williams Road, Salinas, CA 93905
Burial with Military Honors will follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, 18200 Damian Way, Salinas, CA 93907
Online condolences: www.altavistamortuary.com
Published in The Salinas Californian from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019