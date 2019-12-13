|
Esteban T. Flores
Salinas - Esteban Trujillo Flores passed away on December 12, 2019. He was born in Zacatecas, Mexico on September 15, 1954 to Jose and Esperanza Flores.
He has lived in Salinas for the past 43 years. Esteban was a very happy, outgoing man with a great attitude. He was a hard working man and loved to spend time with his grandchildren and loved the outdoors. He was very family oriented and he loved his wife, Luz, and all his children and will be deeply missed.
Esteban was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Fausteno Flores; his mother and father in-law, Elvira and Francisco Silva; and his grandson, Jessie Flores.
He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Luz S. Flores; his 3 children, Steve Flores, Favian Flores (Cynthia Saldaña) and Iris Flores (Nacho); and his grandchildren, Mariah, Levi, Jasmine, Delilah, Favian Jr., Violeta, XOE, Iréisa.
A visitation will take place on Wednesday, December 18th from 1-9pm. A Catholic Blessing Service and Rosary will take place the same day at 6pm all at Healey Mortuary Chapel. To offer online condolences please visit www.healeymortuary.com
Published in The Salinas Californian from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019