Services
Healey Mortuary and Crematory
405 North Sanborn Road
Salinas, CA 93905
(831) 424-1848
Resources
More Obituaries for Esteban Flores
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Esteban T. Flores

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Esteban T. Flores Obituary
Esteban T. Flores

Salinas - Esteban Trujillo Flores passed away on December 12, 2019. He was born in Zacatecas, Mexico on September 15, 1954 to Jose and Esperanza Flores.

He has lived in Salinas for the past 43 years. Esteban was a very happy, outgoing man with a great attitude. He was a hard working man and loved to spend time with his grandchildren and loved the outdoors. He was very family oriented and he loved his wife, Luz, and all his children and will be deeply missed.

Esteban was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Fausteno Flores; his mother and father in-law, Elvira and Francisco Silva; and his grandson, Jessie Flores.

He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Luz S. Flores; his 3 children, Steve Flores, Favian Flores (Cynthia Saldaña) and Iris Flores (Nacho); and his grandchildren, Mariah, Levi, Jasmine, Delilah, Favian Jr., Violeta, XOE, Iréisa.

A visitation will take place on Wednesday, December 18th from 1-9pm. A Catholic Blessing Service and Rosary will take place the same day at 6pm all at Healey Mortuary Chapel. To offer online condolences please visit www.healeymortuary.com
Published in The Salinas Californian from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Esteban's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Healey Mortuary and Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -