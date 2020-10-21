Estela Esteban



Estela Esteban, age 64, passed away on October 11, 2020 in Levelland, TX from cancer. A Mass of Christian Burial was held on October 17, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Littlefield, TX.



Estela was born in Salinas, CA on March 10, 1956 to Juan and Consuelo Esteban of Soledad, CA. She worked in Early Education with the Head Start Program for many years, was a tax prep assistant with H&R Block and worked in the housekeeping department at Covenant Medical Center. Her favorite job was being a homemaker to her family. She enjoyed crafting, baking and party planning. She enjoyed being a mom to every kid in the neighborhood and made sure they went home with a full belly. Everyone that knew her was blessed to have her in their lives.



Estela was preceded in death by her parents, Juan and Consuelo Esteban. She is survived by her husband of 17 years, Juan Ramirez of Anton, TX; her children, daughter, Leticia Richardson (Levi) of Levelland, TX; sons, Gregg Amalla of Portales, NM, Juan Amalla of Tiverton, RI, Julian Amalla ( Dawn) of Lubbock, TX, Steven Amalla (Rachel) of Lubbock, TX, Sammy Amalla (Bernadette) of Suffolk, VA; sisters, Juanita Dabler (Amos) of Dallastown, PA, Gloria Russell (Robert) of Salinas, CA, Margie Luna of Hollister, CA; brothers, Manuel Esteban of Salinas, CA, John Esteban (Gail) of King City, CA, Joe Esteban of Soledad, CA, Ed Esteban (Anita) of Soledad, CA, 21 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.









