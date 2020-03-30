Services
Estella E. Diaz

Estella E. Diaz Obituary
Estella E. Diaz

Soledad - Estella E. Diaz, 58, of Soledad, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020.

Born August 17, 1961, she was 58 years old and surrounded by family. She lived out her last moments with family in King City, California. She was preceded in death by mother, Anita Elenez Diaz and nephew, Adrian Garcia Salas. She is survived by her two children and grandson, daughter, Nichole Espinosa (Jimmy Freeze) of Hollister, CA; son, Daniel Espinosa (Gabby Espinosa) of Stockton; grandson, Ezra Espinosa. She is also survived by her five brothers; Juan Farcia of Salinas, Ralph Diaz of Greenfield, David Diaz of Salinas, Eddie Diaz of Soledad, Ruben Elenez of San Jose; sisters, Esperanza Garcia of King City, Rachel Diaz of Soledad, Irene Diaz of Stockton; 12 nieces, 7 nephews, 23 great nieces, 18 great nephews, 7 great great nieces and 5 great great nephews.

Cremation services will take place and interment will follow at the Garden of Memories Memorial Park in Salinas.

Arrangements by Woodyard Funeral Home, Soledad, CA 831-678-9100 WoodyardFuneralHome.com
Published in The Salinas Californian from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2020
