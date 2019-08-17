|
Esther Calderon Marquez was born in Casita, Chihuahua, Mexico, June 3, 1941, and she passed away August 4, 2019 in Visalia, CA, at the age of 78.
Esther is survived by her sisters and brother, Maria Luisa Esparza, Beatriz Calderon, and Ernesto Calderon, son, Eric Marquez. Also surviving numerous nieces, nephews, and grandchildren.
Esther was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny Marquez, and the couple was married Sept. 13, 1971, for 41 years.
She is also preceded in death by her father and mother, Domingo Calderon and Beatrice Aguilar, brothers, Luis Calderon, Jose Calderon, Angel Calderon, sisters, Elvira Maynes, Paula Calderon, Antonia Calderon, Noemi Urrutia, Franseca Sanchez, and Sara Calderon.
The Rosary will be prayed Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 6:30pm until 8:00pm, to be held at Healy Mortuary, 405 N. Sanborn Rd., Salinas, CA 93905.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 10:00am at St. Mary of the Nativity Church, 424 Towt St., Salinas, CA 93905.
Arrangements by Hadley-Marcom Funeral Chapel of Visalia, CA.
Published in The Salinas Californian on Aug. 17, 2019