Ethel McKenzie
- - Ethel McKenzie departed this life early in the morning of August 9, 2019. She entered into the presence of her Lord and Savior whom she loved and served all her 95 years.
Ethel Mae Olson was born February 11, 1924 in Judith Gap, Montana to railroad man Charles Olson and Violet Mader Olson. Her older brothers were Edward, George, and Lloyd "Lefty" Olson. When she was very young her family moved to Butte, Montana where she attended Jefferson and Grant elementary schools and Butte High. She married Orville McKenzie in 1939. They had the following children: Carol (Truett) Bobo, Orville Jr. "Butchie" (who died as a baby), Naomi "Noni" (Marvin) Girdner, Esther (Ron) Thornberry, David (Shirley) McKenzie (now deceased), and Dorothy (Gary) Atkison.
Orville and Ethel were active in the Foursquare Church and Butte Assembly of God for many years before moving to Salinas, California in 1958 where they attended Alisal, Northside, and Calvary Assemblies of God. They lived in Idaho Falls, Idaho for ten years, then moved back to Salinas. In her last seven years, Ethel lived in Whitefish, Montana.
She is survived by nineteen grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren, one great-great grandson, and one great-great grandson due next month. She was preceded in death by her husband, two sons, one grandson, one granddaughter, and one great-granddaughter.
There will be a casual gathering in Whitefish, Montana August 31 to celebrate "Granny's" life. She will be interred with Orville, her husband of 65 years, at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Salinas, California. The Rev. Dr. Truett Bobo will preside at a Celebration of Life in the Queen of Heaven Chapel 10:00 a.m. Friday, October 11, 2019. In lieu of flowers, friends may give to a .
Matthew 25:23 "Well done, good and faithful servant."
Published in The Salinas Californian on Aug. 28, 2019