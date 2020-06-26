Eugene "Gene" Cochetti
Eugene "Gene" Cochetti

Salinas - Eugene "Gene" Cochetti 82 of Salinas, passed away Thursday, June 25 2020, after a brief illness. He was born June 20, 1938 in upstate New York.

Visitation for family and friends will be held Wednesday, July 1, 2020 12noon to 6:00p.m. at Struve and Laporte Chapel, 41 W. San Luis Street, Salinas, CA. 93901.

A private Rosary and Private Mass will be held.

A full obituary will be published in Wednesdays paper.

Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com






Published in The Salinas Californian from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Visitation
12:00 - 06:00 PM
Struve and Laporte
Funeral services provided by
Struve and Laporte
41 West San Luis
Salinas, CA 93901
(831) 424-0311
