Eugene "Gene" Cochetti
Salinas - Eugene "Gene" Cochetti 82 of Salinas, passed away Thursday, June 25 2020, after a brief illness. He was born June 20, 1938 in upstate New York.
Visitation for family and friends will be held Wednesday, July 1, 2020 12noon to 6:00p.m. at Struve and Laporte Chapel, 41 W. San Luis Street, Salinas, CA. 93901.
A private Rosary and Private Mass will be held.
A full obituary will be published in Wednesdays paper.

Published in The Salinas Californian from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.