Eustaquio Angel Cervantes III
Salinas - Eustaquio Angel Cervantes III, 43, of Salinas, passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019. He was born on July 17, 1976 in Salinas, CA.
1st Round
Angel was born in Salinas, Ca. He attended Boronda Elementary, Washington Junior High and graduated from Alisal High School. Angel prided himself as a star athlete. He was a champion wrestler and known throughout Monterey County. He started his college career at Hartnell but found his calling in the US Marine Corp. While serving our country, he became the proud father of his first son, Damian.
2nd Round
Angel worked management and sales in Riverside and Monterey Counties. His second son, Xavier, was born and he could not be more proud. Angel actively served our community. Since 1992 he volunteered with the Alisal Eagles Football organization as a coach and in the past decade as their beloved announcer. His love for the Corp was reignited when he began volunteering with the Veteran's Day Parade committee. Here he found a new purpose and stopped at nothing to ensure success of our local parade. Some people might only know Angel as SKRAZIE. Mr. Skrazie sponsored men's and women's softball teams and did all possible to ensure everyone knew to "Keep it Skrazie."
3rd Round
Angel became suddenly ill. He gave it the best fight of his life. Like every wrestling match he ever had, his entire family was by his side cheering him on. His father worked his body, while his mother blessed him and reminded him of her love. In this final round his body worked until it could no longer and caused him to lose this bout. Yet God lifted him up as the champion he was and has awarded him with the greatest medal of all.
Angel is survived by his parents Eustaquio L. & Lydia G. Cervantes, Siblings, Esabel (Adam) Babione, Agustine (Denise) Cervantes, and Joseph Cervantes; his sons Damian Angel Cervantes and Xavier Anthony Cervantes; Godson Agustine Jr. Cervantes and Niece Azriel Cervantes; and sidekick Macho, his labrador.
Visitation will be held 1:00pm to 5:00pm on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Alta Vista Mortuary, 41 East Alisal Street, Salinas, CA 93901
Rosary will be held 7:00pm on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Madonna del Sasso Church, 320 East Laurel Drive, Salinas, CA 93906
Mass will be held at 10:00am on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Madonna del Sasso Church, 320 East Laurel Drive, Salinas, CA 93906
Burial with Military Honors will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery, 850 Abbott Street, Salinas, CA 93901
Online condolences: www.altavistamortuary.com
Published in The Salinas Californian from Oct. 15 to Oct. 18, 2019