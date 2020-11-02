1/1
Eva Lee Rodick
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eva's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eva Lee Rodick

Salinas - Eva Lee Rodick passed away peacefully on October 11th, in Salinas, California, surrounded by her daughters and family. She was 88 years old. She was born in Los Angeles, California and graduated from UCLA. She was a Special Education teacher at Monterey Park Elementary School in Salinas for many years until her retirement. She loved children. She is survived by her 3 daughters and 2 sons-in-law, Cindy (Rodney), Heidi (Tom) and Rebecca, 9 Grandchildren Tyler (Katie), Bridget (Nick), Kirk (Tathiana), Shelley (Dusty), Spencer, Jacob, Sabrina, Brisa (Kyle), Mia, and 13 Great-Grandchildren. Eva Lee was kind, encouraging, and generous to everyone. In lieu of flowers, please give to a charity which supports children and/or education. Contact Information:

rwilsonfamily@gmail.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salinas Californian from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved