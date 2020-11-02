Eva Lee Rodick



Salinas - Eva Lee Rodick passed away peacefully on October 11th, in Salinas, California, surrounded by her daughters and family. She was 88 years old. She was born in Los Angeles, California and graduated from UCLA. She was a Special Education teacher at Monterey Park Elementary School in Salinas for many years until her retirement. She loved children. She is survived by her 3 daughters and 2 sons-in-law, Cindy (Rodney), Heidi (Tom) and Rebecca, 9 Grandchildren Tyler (Katie), Bridget (Nick), Kirk (Tathiana), Shelley (Dusty), Spencer, Jacob, Sabrina, Brisa (Kyle), Mia, and 13 Great-Grandchildren. Eva Lee was kind, encouraging, and generous to everyone. In lieu of flowers, please give to a charity which supports children and/or education. Contact Information:



