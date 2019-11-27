|
Evelyn (Evie) Christine Hansen-Haas
Salinas - Evelyn (Evie) Christine Hansen-Haas, age 71, passed away Tuesday, November 19th, 2019 with her husband at her side from post-surgical complications. She was born to the late John Christian Hansen and Florence Edna Hansen (Sahr).
Evie attended McLane high school before attending Fresno State then her graduate degree in marine biology at Moss Landing Marine Lab. She completed with her teaching credential where she started her career as a teacher. Teaching at both El Sausal Middle School and Salinas High, where she retired from in 2010. She was also a volleyball coach at Salinas High for multiple years.
Despite the countless kids she taught, Evie's family, children and friends and most of all her husband, Gary of 25 years were her pride and joy. She was always open to hosting the parties and gatherings.
Once Evie was retired, she made sure to have all-out life experiences. She loved to travel and see new places and even revisit some old. She loved to have her husband by her side for all of it.
Evelyn is survived by her husband, Gary Haas, three children, Christopher Edwards, Samantha Edwards Brown, Kelleigh Edwards Laurie, two step children, Courtney Haas Van Horn, Clayton Haas, brother, John Hansen, sister, Janice Fox, ten grandchildren, one great grandchild, and her fur babies, George and Walter.
Because Evie loved life and everyone that surrounded her, a celebration of life is being held November 30th from 12pm-3pm at the Salinas Elks Lodge, 614 Airport Blvd, Salinas, Ca 93905.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to SPCA of Monterey County is appreciated.
Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.
Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com
Published in The Salinas Californian from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019