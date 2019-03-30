|
Evelyn Mae Piearcy
Chualar - Evelyn Mae Piearcy, 86, of Chualar Ca., passed away on March 20th, 2019 surrounded by family at Eden Valley Care center in Soledad, Ca. Evelyn was born on July 19th, 1932 to Charles and Lila Estelle Baze in Brock, Ok.
In 1946, Evelyn's family moved to the area around Soledad California where she attended Mission Elementary School and Gonzales High School. On August 25th, 1951 she married Calvin Piearcy starting a journey together that lasted almost 68 years. During that time they raised three children and worked hard to help create a great life together. Evelyn always lit up when she talked about her childhood or spending time with her family, which were very fond memories.
Evelyn worked as a bookkeeper and receptionist for Peterson's Falstaff in Chualar, a teacher's aid and a bus driver for Chualar Elementary School District and later for Spreckels School District. Evelyn was also a member of the First Southern Baptist Church in Salinas and later in Greenfield where she could be heard singing beautiful hymns. She was a bookkeeper for two of the family businesses, Industrial Pump Shop, Inc. (Salinas and King City) and Salinas Armature and Motor Works, Inc.
Evelyn loved to be on their ranch, work in her yard and vineyard (Le Belle Rose Vineyard). During harvest you could find her riding the bin trailer helping her son Kevin harvest the crop.
The last two years Evelyn should've received a gold medal for all of the activities she loved participating in at Eden Valley Care Center: Zumba, Sit and Get Fit, Dominoes, Pretty Nail Day, Arts & Crafts, Gardening, Music, and of course getting her hair done every Thursday by the amazing Judy. The family would like to thank each and every staff member at Eden Valley for all of their kind, lovely support and care.
Calvin and Evelyn did some traveling to Branson, Missouri, Canada, the Caribbean, Arizona, and took an Alaskan Cruise given to them by their children for their 50th Wedding Anniversary.
Evelyn is survived by her husband Calvin; their children Karen Piearcy (Ray Bunn), San Jose, Kevin Piearcy (Renne'), Chualar; her sisters Betty Ruth Yates of El Centro, Ca and Charlotte Baze of Sand Point, Idaho; She is also survived by grandchildren; Jennifer and Amanda Santiago, Justin, Christopher, Cassie, Amber and John Piearcy. Great grandchildren include Dylan and Josie Espinoza along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her father and mother Charles and Estelle Baze, sisters, Lu Edna Dewbre, Janette Dewbre, brothers; Charles (Billy) Baze Jr., John (Sonny) Baze, Manual David Baze, Donald Baze, Larry Baze and son Ronald Piearcy (Carrie).
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, May 4th, 2019, from 11:00-3:00 pm at the Orradre Building, Salinas Valley Fairgrounds, 625 Division St, King City, Ca.
In lieu of flowers please consider donating in memory of Evelyn Piearcy to the : or the Alpha-1 Foundation: www.alpha1.org
Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.
Published in The Salinas Californian on Mar. 30, 2019