Faustino Perez Gutierrez
Salinas - Faustino Perez Gutierrez, husband, father and Grandfather passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones on Thursday June 27, 2019 in Salinas.
Faustino (Tino) married Mariana Ramon on October 29, 1968. Together they created a loving close knit family with their three children Sally (Rick Losoya), Vivian (Aaron Maraccini) and Faustino Jr.
Faustino was kind and loved by many especially his grandchildren Christina Losoya, Mason Maraccini, Ricky Losoya and Shane Maraccini. He will also be greatly missed by his beloved dog and companion Chito.
Faustino loved to garden, read, visit Chukchansi Casino, was very handy around the house, great cook, watch western movies, and was very vocal on all political issues. He was a Warriors and 49er fan.
Prior to his retirement, Faustino was a greens keeper for Laguna Seca Golf course for over 20 years.
Burial and a graveside service will begin at 1 pm. on July 12, 2019 at Queen of Heaven Cemetery 18200 Damian Way, Prunedale, CA. 93906
Published in The Salinas Californian on July 10, 2019