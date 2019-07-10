Services
Healey Mortuary and Crematory
405 North Sanborn Road
Salinas, CA 93905
(831) 424-1848
Resources
More Obituaries for Faustino Gutierrez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Faustino Perez Gutierrez

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Faustino Perez Gutierrez Obituary
Faustino Perez Gutierrez

Salinas - Faustino Perez Gutierrez, husband, father and Grandfather passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones on Thursday June 27, 2019 in Salinas.

Faustino (Tino) married Mariana Ramon on October 29, 1968. Together they created a loving close knit family with their three children Sally (Rick Losoya), Vivian (Aaron Maraccini) and Faustino Jr.

Faustino was kind and loved by many especially his grandchildren Christina Losoya, Mason Maraccini, Ricky Losoya and Shane Maraccini. He will also be greatly missed by his beloved dog and companion Chito.

Faustino loved to garden, read, visit Chukchansi Casino, was very handy around the house, great cook, watch western movies, and was very vocal on all political issues. He was a Warriors and 49er fan.

Prior to his retirement, Faustino was a greens keeper for Laguna Seca Golf course for over 20 years.

Burial and a graveside service will begin at 1 pm. on July 12, 2019 at Queen of Heaven Cemetery 18200 Damian Way, Prunedale, CA. 93906

www.healeymortuary.com
Published in The Salinas Californian on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Healey Mortuary and Crematory
Download Now