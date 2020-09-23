Fernando Torres Jimenez



(May 30th, 1937 - September 5th, 2020)



Fernando Torres Jimenez 83, of Salinas passed away September 5th, 2020. He was born in Castroville, Ca May 30th, 1937 to Antonio and Elena De Jesus Torres Jimenez. Fernando worked in produce all his life, retiring from Fresh Western as a Produce Inspector. Fernando loved being with all his family. From barbeques to watching his favorite sports teams the Oakland Raiders and Oakland A's. He was a very friendly person and loved to meet people always talking, laughing and joking around. He always loved hanging out with his dog Precious. Fernando (Dad) will be missed so very much and will be forever in our hearts.



He was preceded in death by his son Freddie Jimenez, brothers Tony, Ramon, Frankie, and Joe and as well with his sisters Angie, Maria, Frances, and Sally Jimenez.



Fernando is survived by his loving wife of 64yrs Sofia Jimenez; brothers Raymundo and Johnny Jimenez; children Fernando Jr (Anita) Jimenez, Elsa (Monico) Aldape, Jennifer Jimenez, Eric (Marianne) Jimenez; grandchildren Adrian, Sofia, Samuel, and Alexander Aldape, Anthony and Jessa Jimenez-Estrada, Freddie and Eric Jimenez; great-grandchildern Destinee, Adriyann, Julian, and Jonah Aldape, Delilah Aldape-Adams, Quintin, Sade, Jillienne Aldape, and Ellia Jimenez. As well with Numerous nephews and nieces.



Due to Covid-19 there will be no services held at this time. A celebration of life will be held for Fernando at a later date.



We would like to give a special Thank You to Dr. Fernandez and Sylvia at Montage Medial Group and to all the wonderful Nurses from the VNA and Bonita Springs Hospice Care, and to the Physical Therapists as well. You went above and beyond with caring for our Father and letting him be home with us till the end of his Life Journey. We are forever grateful to you all.



Sincerely,



The Family of Fernando Jimenez









