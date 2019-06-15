|
|
Flavia Markert
Salinas - Flavia Maxine Markert, of Salinas, CA, gained her angel wings on May 22, 2019. She was surrounded by her loving children and grandchildren and will be forever missed. Flavia was born on August 19, 1926 to Adolph and Matilda (Anderson) Larson in Moorhead, Minnesota. She lived 92 glorious years. Flavia attended Fargo Moorhead College where she earned her degree to become a teacher. While there, she met her future husband, John Adrian Markert. The two were
married on August 6, 1948 and built a beautiful life together for 52 years until John
passed away in 2001. They went on to live in several cities including Fargo, ND, Chula Vista, CA and Fallon, NV before making Salinas, CA their final residence. During those years, John and Flavia had seven children, twelve grandchildren, and six greatgrandchildren. Flavia's greatest joy was being known as "Mom" and "Grandma" to all of her kids and grandkids, but she will also be forever known as Mrs. Markert to hundreds of other kids as well. She taught high school Physical Education for many years until she retired from Salinas High School. Flavia was the teacher that every student wanted. She couldn't go anywhere in town without former students wanting to come up to her and give her a hug and say hello. She was incredibly active and loved sports - she even pioneered and coached the girls basketball team at Salinas High School. If you knew Flavia at all, you would know that she was obsessed with golfing. We all lovingly referred to her as our very own "Golfing Granny" and she continued to golf right up until about age 89. One of her proudest golfing moments was when she made a Hole in One in 1991 at Sherwood Gardens Golf Course. Even after she was unable to swing a club,
she still went to the course weekly and rode in the cart with her group of ladies, and then always ended her outing by doing lunch. Some of her other favorite things included: caring for her "babies" (her kitties Mama, Whitey, and Blackie), shopping, watching her "shows" on TV, Thanksgiving gatherings, Turkey Taco Fridays, and getting visits from her friends and family. She also had the ability to remember every family member's birthday and never failed to send a funny card with a sweet handwritten note in it. She had the best laugh and we are going to miss hearing her distinct gravelly voice telling us that she loves us.
We all truly believed that she was going to live forever... but 92 years is pretty darn near close. Flavia is survived by: son Bruce (Kathy) Markert of Susanville, CA, daughter Stacie (Mitch) Koerting of Bakersfield, CA, son Craig Markert of Salinas, CA, daughter Nancy Kimm of Salinas, CA, son Rex Markert of Salinas, CA, daughter Jane (Ken) Anderson of Salinas, CA, and daughter Julie Barkley of Salinas, CA., grandsons Aaron (Shannon) Uribe, Joe and Romie Markert, Tony, Nicholas, Adrian, and Christopher Markert, and Joshua Kimm, granddaughters Amber (Shane) Ellis, Jessica Burnett, Josselyn (Shaun) Kepler, and Katelyn Anderson, and great-grandchildren Taylor, Jakob, and Kaden Uribe, Cooper and Layla Ellis, and Nicholas Markert, Jr. She is also survived by her dear best friend of over 80 years, Dorothy McCalley. In addition to her beloved husband John, Flavia was preceded in death by her grandson Robert Anderson. We all take comfort in knowing that they are reunited in Heaven for eternity.
Published in The Salinas Californian on June 15, 2019