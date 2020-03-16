|
Frances Guerrero
Salinas - Frances Ramona Guerrero, of Salinas, went to be with the Lord on March 13, 2020 after a courageous battle with dementia.
Frances was born in Hollister, Ca on May 28, 1933 to John and Margaret Meza. She was their first born and soon after came her brother John and her sister/best friend Mona. Growing up, she spent a lot of time with her grandmother Ramona, whom she was extremely close to and taught her much of what she learned to love later in life. Frances was a graduate of Salinas High School, class of 1950. It was in school where she fell in love with dancing. Coincidentally, soon after her graduation she met her lifelong love, Roy Guerrero, at a dance they both attended. Roy and Frances married in December of 1951. Frances was not only a devoted wife, but they created a beautiful family together starting shortly after their marriage in 1952. She was an amazing mother to their three children, Roy Jr., Ernie, and Lynda. She dedicated her life to raising her children. Once her children were grown, she then took on the role of grandmother to her five grandchildren. She played an active role in all of their lives, attending sporting events, school functions, and spending time with them whenever possible. Frances also welcomed her first great grandchild, Payton, this past June, who always put a smile on her face even on her hardest days.
Frances enjoyed other activities outside of dancing. Many will remember her by always having an open door and a warm meal whether it was just for a quick hello or a place to stay. She also loved to knit, quilt, and she never turned down a trip to the mall! But dancing... Frances loved to dance. Roy and Frances were known for their skills on the dance floor. You could find them every Friday night dancing and laughing with friends at the American Legion Post 31 and at the Salinas Moose. Frances was also a devout Catholic and volunteered at Madonna Del Sasso church whenever possible.
Frances was proceeded in death by her husband, Roy Guerrero, and daughter in law, Anita Guerrero.
Frances leaves behind her son, Roy, of Salinas, son Ernie (June) of Salinas, and daughter Lynda of Sutter Creek. Her grandchildren Kellie, Matthew (Karissa), Nicole, Justice, and Caitlin will have memories for a lifetime of their grandmother. Her great-grandson, Payton, will always hold a special place in his heart for his great grandma through her family teaching him how incredibly special she was and how their lives would be forever different if she wasn't this amazing, selfless woman she left this earth as. It is through her children, grandchildren and great grandchild that her legacy will forever continue.
Due to the current COVID-19 Pandemic, Rosary, Mass and Burial for Frances Guerrero will be private.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date for extended family and friends.
