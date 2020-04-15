|
|
Frances L. Perez
Salinas - Frances L Perez (92 years young)
It is with great sadness to announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and great-great grandmother on the afternoon of April 13th, 2020. Mother was fortunate enough to pass at home with her loved ones by her bedside. Her home was her sanctuary. Our mother Frances and late father Lucas purchased their family home in 1954 in Prunedale, CA. This would become the foundation of which and where their family would extend. Our parents would go on to have fourteen children.
Our mother Frances was born May 11th, 1927 in Aurora, Illinois to Yndalecio and Carlota Lopez. She was the second child of six and the eldest daughter. She is survived by her sister Victoria Piedra of Salinas and brothers Msgr. Daniel Lopez and Joe Lopez both of Salinas. She is preceded in death by two brothers, Alfred Lopez and Manuel Lopez. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Our mother enjoyed raising her family and enjoyed the simplicity of life. As her children grew older mother began to venture out. She enjoyed playing bingo, traveling to the casinos and enjoyed other memorable travel adventures with family. She also enjoyed watching her daily game shows keeping her mind very sharp and bright. Mama was also an avid San Francisco Giants and San Francisco 49er's fan.
Although we all will miss her enormously, we have great comfort knowing she has now joined daddy and her beloved children whom went before her. These include two daughters Mary Alice Perez (1966) and Dolores Lucy Acevedo (2012) and two sons Joe Thomas Perez (1996) and Arnold Lucas Perez (2013).
Frances leaves behind ten surviving children. These include daughters Esther Garcia of Bakersfield, Theresa Valdez (Ray) of Sacramento, Irma Sandoval of Marina, Emily Rosales (Ralph) of Shafter, Patricia DeLaRosa (Hector) of Wasco, Pauline Ramirez of Castroville and Christine Perez-Casareno of Prunedale. Surviving sons include Roy Perez of Prunedale, Greg Perez of Prunedale and William (Willy) Perez of Salinas.
She also leaves behind twenty-four grandchildren and is preceded in death by three grandchildren. These three include Tina Marie Rosales (1994), Joe Thomas Perez Jr (2007) and Antionette Cortez (2016). She also leaves behind numerous great-grandchildren, numerous great-great grandchildren and numerous loving nieces and nephews. She will also be missed deeply by her dogs CoCo Marie and Vegas whom she adored.
The family wishes to thank Dr Raymond Carrillo for his compassionate care for our mother, she knew she could always count on him while in a time of need. Also we wish to thank the VNA for the care given to our mother, a special thank you to Tori Reeves, Alexandra Kondrakhina, Tim Pizozzoli and Mary Bourne. Mom really appreciated your thoughtfulness and compassion.
Private Services will be held.
Burial will follow at Castroville District Cemetery, 8442 Moss Landing Rd, Moss Landing, CA 95039
Online condolences: www.altavistamortuary.com
Published in The Salinas Californian from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2020