Frances Laura Twitt
Castroville - Frances Laura Twitt was born April 10, 1936 and passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on April 8, 2019. She is survived by her son Leonard Twitt (Judy) and daughter Susan Clover (Johnny). Her grandchildren Aaron and Jeremy Twitt, AJ Kirkpatrick (Jamie), Larry Clover and her great grandchildren. Her sisters Jo, Mary and Barbara and many Nieces and Nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband of 54 years Bill Twitt, her parents Frank and Anna Silva, her brothers Jess, Alex, Eddie and Chuck Silva and great grandson Timmy Alexander.
She was born and raised in Castroville and attended Castroville Elementary School. Frances married Bill Twitt in 1954 and in 1979 opened up Skippers Café in Moss Landing until it was lost to a fire. They then opened Bill and Fran's Seafood and Steakhouse in Prunedale.
She enjoyed her grandchildren and great grandchildren, church, visiting with her sisters, gardening, going to the races and loved her dogs BeBe and Gypsy.
Visitation will be held from 3:00p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday April 15th, 2019 at Struve and Laporte Chapel, 41 W. San Luis Street, Salinas, CA. 93901.
Funeral Services will be held at Harbor Chapel, 620 Dolan Road, Moss Landing, CA. 95039 Tuesday, April 16th, 2019 at 11:00a.m. Then followed by burial services at Castroville Cemetery 8442 Moss Landing Road, Moss Landing CA. Reception to follow at Harbor Chapel.
Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.
Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com
Published in The Salinas Californian on Apr. 12, 2019