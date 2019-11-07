Services
Salinas - Francisco Merced Rosario passed away on November 6, 2019 at the age of 78. Francisco was born on May 11, 1941 in Caguas, Puerto Rico. He has been residing in Salinas since 1970.

Francisco was a jokester who loved to make people laugh and always put a smile on someone's face. He was a devoted husband and a very dedicated father, always putting his family first. He will be dearly missed.

Francisco leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife, Margarita Rosario and their children, Frank and Marilyn Rosario.

A visitation will take place for Francisco on Tuesday, November 12th from 1-9pm with a Rosary being prayed at 7pm. A Funeral Service will be on Wednesday, November 13th beginning at 1pm. All services will be held at Healey Mortuary Chapel, 405 N. Sanborn Rd., Salinas. His burial will follow services at Garden of Memories Cemetery, 850 Abbott St. in Salinas. Please visit www.healeymortuary.com to offer online condolences.
Published in The Salinas Californian from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, 2019
