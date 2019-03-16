|
Frank Carl Busane Jr.
Salinas - Frank Carl Busane Jr., 28, of Salinas, passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. He was born on February 9, 1991 in Salinas, CA.
Frank was a loving son, brother, husband and father. He was a very hard working man and always supported his family. Frank was a very good friend to those who knew him. He will be truly missed by all and never forgotten. Survived by Mom Irma Lara (Ulises Hernandez); Sisters Veronica & Irma Busane; Brother Sam Busane; 2 Grandmothers Juanita & Bonnie; Wife Maria Busane; Daughters Lexine Busane (6) and Ariella Busane (1); Son Frank C Busane lll (4); Also numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and 3 nephews.
Visitation will be held at 1:00pm to 9:00pm on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Alta Vista Mortuary, 41 East Alisal Street, Salinas, CA 93901.
Rosary will be held at 7:00pm on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Alta Vista Mortuary, 41 East Alisal Street, Salinas, CA 93901.
Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00am on Friday, March 22, 2019 at St. Mary's Church, 424 Towt Street, Salinas, CA 93905.
Burial will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery, 850 Abbott Street, Salinas, CA 93901
