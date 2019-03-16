Services
Alta Vista Mortuary
41 East Alisal Street
Salinas, CA 93901
(831) 424-9700
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
1:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Alta Vista Mortuary
41 East Alisal Street
Salinas, CA 93901
Rosary
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
7:00 PM
Alta Vista Mortuary
41 East Alisal Street
Salinas, CA 93901
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Alta Vista Mortuary
41 East Alisal Street
Salinas, CA 93901
Resources
Frank Carl Busane Jr. Obituary
Frank Carl Busane Jr.

Salinas - Frank Carl Busane Jr., 28, of Salinas, passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. He was born on February 9, 1991 in Salinas, CA.

Frank was a loving son, brother, husband and father. He was a very hard working man and always supported his family. Frank was a very good friend to those who knew him. He will be truly missed by all and never forgotten. Survived by Mom Irma Lara (Ulises Hernandez); Sisters Veronica & Irma Busane; Brother Sam Busane; 2 Grandmothers Juanita & Bonnie; Wife Maria Busane; Daughters Lexine Busane (6) and Ariella Busane (1); Son Frank C Busane lll (4); Also numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and 3 nephews.

Visitation will be held at 1:00pm to 9:00pm on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Alta Vista Mortuary, 41 East Alisal Street, Salinas, CA 93901.

Rosary will be held at 7:00pm on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Alta Vista Mortuary, 41 East Alisal Street, Salinas, CA 93901.

Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00am on Friday, March 22, 2019 at St. Mary's Church, 424 Towt Street, Salinas, CA 93905.

Burial will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery, 850 Abbott Street, Salinas, CA 93901

Online condolences: www.altavistamortuary.com
Published in The Salinas Californian on Mar. 16, 2019
