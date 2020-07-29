Frank "Sonny" Messineo



Frank "Sonny" Messineo, 94, born May 24, 1925 passed away on Wednesday, May 6th, 2020 at a retirement home.



A World War II U.S. Marine Veteran and a resident of Salinas, CA for over 50 years, Messineo was a native of Chicago, IL. Upon hearing of the attack on America at Pearl Harbor he volunteered into the U.S. Marines at the age of 18 years old. He served with distinction in the South Pacific as a Marine Radio Operator side by side with the Navajo Code Talkers.



When the war ended, Frank returned to Chicago a War Hero and joined his Father, "F&M", running the family produce business at South Water Market. In 1953, Messineo married his bride, Emelia, and relocated to New York for a position with the U.S. Defense Supply Agency as a produce procurement specialist. In the 1960s, a job transfer to Salinas, CA materialized which allowed him to relocate closer to his sisters and parents. He remained there till his death and it was said that he was in charge of procuring "every piece of lettuce our servicemen consumed" for the remainder of his 38 year career. He will be remembered as a witty, compassionate, loyal, loving husband and friend.



He is survived by his niece, Roberta Jo Lieberman of TX, and cousin Philip Messineo of IL. Also many other loving cousins in Chicago, IL and endeared friends and neighbors of Salinas, CA.



He was predeceased by his wife, Emelia Messineo, sister, Gloria Lieberman, sister, Jo Ann Waltz, and parents Frank and Renee Messineo.



A private graveside service occurred at the family plot at Skylawn Memorial Park in San Mateo, CA. A memorial service is planned to be held at a later date when gathering restrictions have been lifted.









