|
|
Fred Louis Draeger
November 29, 1935 - April 3, 2020
We mourn the loss of Fred Draeger who succumbed to cancer at age 84.
Fred was born in Del Rio, Texas to Fred and Nettie (Villareal) Draeger. He attended Fremont, El Sausal, Salinas Unified High School (1955) and Hartnell before enlisting in the U.S. Navy.
He retired from the United Parcel Service after 33 years in 1993 and enjoyed the next 26 years gardening, traveling and golfing with his best buddies.
Fred is survived by his wife of 60 years, Jeanie (Duncan), sons Freddie of Lake Tahoe and Randy (Debbie) of Salinas; 3 grandchildren; Rebecca of Idaho, Jesse (Anja) of Lake Tahoe and Josh of Reno. He was the brother of Virginia Sanchez and Maryann Bigham (Deceased).
Fred was a dear uncle, in-law, friend and neighbor to many. He was predeceased by his son, Steven, parents and sister.
Per his wishes, there will be no services. He will be remembered and missed by many with love.
Published in The Salinas Californian from Apr. 6 to Apr. 11, 2020