Freddie Enosara
Porterville - Freddie (Fred, BFK, Manoi) 95, of Porterville CA, passed away in his home on April 17, 2019.
Born April 17, 1924 in Hawi, Hawaii, attended Leilehua High School in Wahiawa, HI, served in the US Army 10/1945 to 12/1948 and US Navy Reserve 8/1949 to 8/1953 for which he received the World War II Victory Medal & Asiatic-Pacific Theater Ribbon. Migrated to California working as an Ag Laborer then Nestles' Chocolate Factory in 1963 & retired after 30 years.
He loved surf fishing, golfing with his buddies & weekly bowling leagues. He was a member of the Filipino/Hawaiian Club & American Legion Post 31 and 592.
He is preceded in death by his wife Mary Helen (Toloy) Enosaran, his daughters Susan Enosaran-Lucero and Irene Enosaran-Cornerly.
He is survived by his children Patricia, Carl, Pam, Rachel, Julie and Adrian, 18 grandchildren & numerous great grandchildren.
He was a hard-working, fun loving man with a big smile and a big heart.
A celebration of life BBQ/Potluck will be held on June 8, 2019 at Spreckels Park at 11:00am.
Published in The Salinas Californian on June 1, 2019