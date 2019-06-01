Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Spreckels Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Freddie Enosara
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Freddie Enosara


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Freddie Enosara Obituary
Freddie Enosara

Porterville - Freddie (Fred, BFK, Manoi) 95, of Porterville CA, passed away in his home on April 17, 2019.

Born April 17, 1924 in Hawi, Hawaii, attended Leilehua High School in Wahiawa, HI, served in the US Army 10/1945 to 12/1948 and US Navy Reserve 8/1949 to 8/1953 for which he received the World War II Victory Medal & Asiatic-Pacific Theater Ribbon. Migrated to California working as an Ag Laborer then Nestles' Chocolate Factory in 1963 & retired after 30 years.

He loved surf fishing, golfing with his buddies & weekly bowling leagues. He was a member of the Filipino/Hawaiian Club & American Legion Post 31 and 592.

He is preceded in death by his wife Mary Helen (Toloy) Enosaran, his daughters Susan Enosaran-Lucero and Irene Enosaran-Cornerly.

He is survived by his children Patricia, Carl, Pam, Rachel, Julie and Adrian, 18 grandchildren & numerous great grandchildren.

He was a hard-working, fun loving man with a big smile and a big heart.

A celebration of life BBQ/Potluck will be held on June 8, 2019 at Spreckels Park at 11:00am.
Published in The Salinas Californian on June 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.