Freddie Ray Dalida
Freddie Ray Dalida

Gonzales - Freddie Ray Dalida, 67, of Gonzales California, died on Wednesday November 11, 2020, in Salinas, CA. Freddie was born on June 6, 1953 in Salinas, CA to Eulogio and Annie Dalida of Chualar.

Freddie was married for 45 years to Michele Dalida, his high school sweetheart. They raised a family of 3 boys Nicholas, Matthew, and Sean. He enjoyed spending time with family camping, barbecuing, and laughing.

Freddie was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses on September 16, 1972 and was faithful till the end and spent much of his adult life serving as a Christian Minister and sharing his hope with others. Freddie left a legacy of love everywhere he went. He became a father figure to many with his warm smile and generous heart. You couldn't meet Freddie and not become instant friends.

Freddie is survived by his immediate family and three sisters. Freddie was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Arnesto and Jim.

The Memorial Service will be held virtually on Saturday November 28, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. If you'd like to attend the funeral service please contact Sean Dalida at fred.dalida.funeral@gmail.com

Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.

Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com






Published in The Salinas Californian from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
