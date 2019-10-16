Services
Struve and Laporte Funeral Chapel
41 West San Luis
Salinas, CA 93901
(831) 424-0311
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Church of Christ
249 E. Alvin Dr
Salinas, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frederick Rebollido
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frederick D. Rebollido

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frederick D. Rebollido Obituary
Frederick D. Rebollido

Salinas - Frederick D. Rebollido passed away on October 11, 2019 with his wife Yolanda, 67 years old, by his side.

He had three children Freddie Jr, David (who passed away December 25, 2015), and Robert; 6 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

Freddie Sr. is preceded in death by three sisters Glorina (his twin), Angelita and Joy. He is survived by sister Henrietta (Rita Guiao) and brother Rudy.

Freddie was in U.S. Army and retired as an extruder operator from Plastick Company.

He was baptized and believer in the Church of Christ. He enjoyed dancing, singing, fishing and traveling.

A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 pm on November 2, 2019 at the Church of Christ, 249 E. Alvin Dr, Salinas, CA 93906.

Reception to follow at the Church Hall.

Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.

Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com
Published in The Salinas Californian from Oct. 16 to Oct. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frederick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Struve and Laporte Funeral Chapel
Download Now