Frederick D. Rebollido
Salinas - Frederick D. Rebollido passed away on October 11, 2019 with his wife Yolanda, 67 years old, by his side.
He had three children Freddie Jr, David (who passed away December 25, 2015), and Robert; 6 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
Freddie Sr. is preceded in death by three sisters Glorina (his twin), Angelita and Joy. He is survived by sister Henrietta (Rita Guiao) and brother Rudy.
Freddie was in U.S. Army and retired as an extruder operator from Plastick Company.
He was baptized and believer in the Church of Christ. He enjoyed dancing, singing, fishing and traveling.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 pm on November 2, 2019 at the Church of Christ, 249 E. Alvin Dr, Salinas, CA 93906.
Reception to follow at the Church Hall.
Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.
Published in The Salinas Californian from Oct. 16 to Oct. 19, 2019