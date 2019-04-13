|
Frederick Thomas Alcantara
Chico - Frederick Thomas Alcantara passed away February 10, 2019, in the presence of his loving family in Chico, California.
Fred was born December 17, 1951, in Salinas, California. He shared this love of the outdoors with his wife Alana, daughter Caitlin Helton (Eric), son Christopher (Valerie), and his grandchildren - Eric, Jr., Grace, Makena, and Olivia.
Fred was the master of vacation planning, and never let his family down. He created wonderful memories that will last forever. Fred loved music and this passion has been passed on through his children and grandchildren. Most of all, Fred was passionate about his family, and loved Alana, his children, and his grandchildren to the moon. He was the anchor of his family and will be deeply missed.
A celebration of Fred's life will be Saturday, May 4th, at 11:00 to 2:00 at Pessagno Winery, 1645 River Road, Salinas, CA.
Memorial donations may be made to the ALS Association of Greater Sacramento 5701 Sunrise Blvd, Citrus Heights, CA 95610
Published in The Salinas Californian on Apr. 13, 2019