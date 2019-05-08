Services
Memorial service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Salinas Buddhist Temple
14 California St.
Salinas, CA
Fumi Kuramura Obituary
Salinas - Fumi Kuramura of Salinas passed away peacefully on Friday, April 26, 2019. She was born Nov. 6, 1929 in Kagoshima, Japan.

In 1958 she immigrated to the United States and has been a resident of Berkeley, El Cerrito and of Salinas since 1958.

Fumi was a member of the Salinas Buddhist Temple and also belonged to the Engan Nansatsu Doshikai Club.

She was preceded in death by her husband Toshimitsu James Kuramura.

She is survived by her son Tsugu (Evelyn) Kuramura of Salinas, daughter Tomiko (Tom) Davis of Aptos, daughter Lillian (Akira) Kawahira of Salinas, her grandchildren Alan Kuramura of Salinas, Scott Kuramura of Salinas, Joshua Villegas of Hollister, Nicole Kawahira of Emeryville and Casey Kawahira of Alhambra.

A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday, May 18, 2019 at the Salinas Buddhist Temple, 14 California St., Salinas, CA 93901.



Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.

Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com
Published in The Salinas Californian from May 8 to May 10, 2019
