|
|
Gary Bruce Thompson
Ocala, FL - Mr. Gary Bruce Thompson, born on May 8, 1951 in Salinas, California, to Florence Thompson and the late Lawrence Thompson, passed away at age 67 on March 13, 2019 in Ocala, Florida. Gary attended San Francisco State University and graduated from North Salinas High School in 1969. Gary was married to his loving wife, Susan Mayer Thompson. He is survived by his wife, mother, and brother, Mark Thompson.
Gary will be remembered by many as "The Bonsai Guy", and to others as simply "Coach".
His legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone he interacted with as well as those he touched but never met.
As per request, funeral services will be kept private and for immediate family only.
Published in The Salinas Californian on Mar. 30, 2019