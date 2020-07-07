Gary Edward Shaw



Roseville - Surrounded by his family, Gary Edward Shaw, 75 passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Sutter Roseville Medical Center. Born July 14, 1944 in Cloverdale, he was the son of Edward and Harriet Shaw.



Gary attended Cloverdale High School where he excelled as a 3 sport athlete, graduating in 1962. In 1966 he received a Bachelor of Arts degree from San Jose State. Following San Jose State, Gary started coaching while working on his teaching credential and Master's Degree at San Francisco State.



Gary's career spanned over 4 decades coaching at Santa Rosa Junior College & Redwood High School prior to his arrival at Hartnell College. Coach Shaw first stepped on Hartnell's Campus in the fall of 1969 as an Assistant Football Coach (1969-1986). In the spring of 1970 Coach Shaw started as the Head Coach of the Track & Field Team, where he held that position for the next 37 years (1970-2006). In 1986 Gary took over as the Head Coach of Cross Country Teams and led these teams until 2005. Coach Shaw built both Men's & Women's Cross Country, and Men's & Women's Track & Field teams into State Powers. Countless records and accomplishments followed Gary throughout his career at Hartnell, but his most important goal each year was to connect with his Student athletes. The drive to push his athletes to their best on the track was second to his desire to make them their best at life.



In recent years, Gary enjoyed "coaching" his grandchildren in whatever sport they were participating in. He will be dearly missed by his family, friends and countless athletes whose lives he touched.



Gary is survived by his wife of 38 years, Susie Shaw, his daughter Renee (Jonathan Wilgress) of Bellingham, WA, and his son Steve (Keesha Horn) of Salinas, CA as well as his three grandchildren Kalea Wilgress, Savannah Horn and Gage Horn, four brothers, Jim Shaw, Bob Shaw, Terry Shaw and Don Shaw.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Harriet Shaw.



Memorial donations may be made to The Hartnell College Foundation. Memo: Gary Shaw Memorial Scholarship Fund, address is 411 Central Avenue Salinas, CA 93901.



Due to current gathering restrictions, a celebration of Coach Shaw's life will be planned at a later date.









