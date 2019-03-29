Services
Salinas - Salinas native, Gary P. Prader, passed peacefully on March 26, 2019 after a lengthy illness, surrounded by his loving family.

Gary is predeceased by his father , Phillip A. Prader and mother, Elsie V. Prader-Smith.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Sharon Hodel Prader, son Phillip Prader of Salinas and Brian Prader of Antelope; brother Randolph (Donna) Prader of Fairport, NY; sister Sherrie Smith Payne of Salinas; 3 grand children and 9 great grand children and several nieces and nephews.

Gary graduated from North Salinas High School in 1960; after a year at Hartnell Jr. College , he enlisted in the USAF and was honorably discharged in 1965. Gary worked at Firestone and retired from the Monterey County Dispatch System.

Gary was involved with Fremont Peak Ham Radio, his call sign was WD6CKT.

Memorial Service will be April 26th, 11 A.M. at St. George's Espiscopal Church, 98 Kip Dr., Salinas, CA 93906. Burial will be in the future at the IOOF Cemetery in Hollister.
Published in The Salinas Californian on Mar. 29, 2019
